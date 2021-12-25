.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

France breaks 100,000 barrier for 24-hour COVID-19 infections

  • Font
Patients wait to be tested for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 in Paris on December 23, 2021. (AFP)
Patients wait to be tested for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 in Paris on December 23, 2021. (AFP)

France breaks 100,000 barrier for 24-hour COVID-19 infections

AFP

Published: Updated:

Covid infections in France hit six figures Saturday, health officials recording 104,611 cases over the previous 24 hours, the third consecutive day the numbers have been record highs.

The latest figures, from France's public health agency, come ahead of a video-conference meeting Monday in which President Emmanuel Macron and key members of his government will discuss new Covid safety measures.

Officials are concerned about the effect of the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Already on Friday, the health authority recommended adults receive a booster jab three months after their initial vaccination.

Now the government is moving to make the health pass issued to the vaccinated valid only if people accept the booster jab.

The pass is required for access to cafes, restaurants and public spaces, as well as for international travel.

Some regions have already enacted their own safety measures.

At the end of last month, for example, officials in Savoie reintroduced the compulsory wearing of masks, not just in indoor public spaces, but outdoors too -- a move just adopted in neighboring Italy.

The latest figures mark a dramatic rise since the beginning of the month: on December 4, the numbers broke 50,000 for the first time before rising steadily.

To date, France has recorded 122,546 deaths from the coronavirus. So far, 76.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Up to 10 pct of new French COVID-19 cases may be due to omicron: Health Minister

France recommends COVID-19 booster jap three months after initial vaccines

France: All travelers from outside EU will need negative COVID test

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
Top Content
Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters near presidential palace Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters near presidential palace
Truck crashes into minibus in Iran, killing 10 people: Report Truck crashes into minibus in Iran, killing 10 people: Report
Arab Coalition airstrikes destroy vehicle killing three Houthi militia Arab Coalition airstrikes destroy vehicle killing three Houthi militia
China reports highest number of COVID in four months with Xi’an city under lockdown China reports highest number of COVID in four months with Xi’an city under lockdown
UAE announces 1,621 new COVID-19 cases, 585 recoveries, one death in last 24 hours UAE announces 1,621 new COVID-19 cases, 585 recoveries, one death in last 24 hours
UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds on Christmas Day UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds on Christmas Day
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More