UAE announces 1,621 new COVID-19 cases, 585 recoveries, one death in last 24 hours

Laboratory workers bag a biological sample at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai, UAE. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Saturday 1,621 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 749,530.

The Ministry also announced one death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,156.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 585 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 740,707.

The Ministry also announced that it conducted 339,500 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

The Ministry called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

