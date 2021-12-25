UAE announces 1,621 new COVID-19 cases, 585 recoveries, one death in last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Saturday 1,621 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 749,530.



The Ministry also announced one death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,156.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



MoHAP also noted that an additional 585 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 740,707.



The Ministry also announced that it conducted 339,500 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).



In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.



The Ministry called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

Read more: UAE COVID-19 daily cases continue to climb, numbers rise by 35 pct