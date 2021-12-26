.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

First omicron variant case detected in Gaza, says Palestinian health ministry

  • Font
A Palestinian receives a dose of a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on September 15, 2021. (Reuters)
A Palestinian receives a dose of a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on September 15, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

First omicron variant case detected in Gaza, says Palestinian health ministry

Reuters, Gaza

Published: Updated:

The Palestinian health ministry said on Sunday it had identified the first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in the Gaza Strip.

The carrier is a Gaza resident who was infected within the coastal territory, ministry official Majdi Dhair told a news conference.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Dhair said this meant the variant, first identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong last month, existed in Gaza and was now spreading among the population. The discovery poses a new challenge to the enclave's under-developed health system.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are ahead of difficult days. It is expected that the omicron variant will spread fast,” he told reporters.

Gaza, with a population of 2.2 million people, has registered 189,837 COVID-19 infections and 1,691 deaths.

Dhair urged Gazans to get vaccinated, putting the percentage of those who had already received shots at around 40 percent.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, three cases of omicron variant had been detected among Palestinians on Dec. 16 and the number had since risen to 23 among the 3.1 million population, Palestinian health authorities said.

Read more: Omicron hospitalization risk is far below delta’s in two studies

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
Top Content
Trudeau says China ‘playing’ Western states against each other Trudeau says China ‘playing’ Western states against each other
Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters near presidential palace Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters near presidential palace
More than 30 civilians killed, bodies burnt in Myanmar’s Kayah state More than 30 civilians killed, bodies burnt in Myanmar’s Kayah state
South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90 South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90
UAE announces 1,621 new COVID-19 cases, 585 recoveries, one death in last 24 hours UAE announces 1,621 new COVID-19 cases, 585 recoveries, one death in last 24 hours
Truck crashes into minibus in Iran, killing 10 people: Report Truck crashes into minibus in Iran, killing 10 people: Report
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More