.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, sets new daily COVID-19 case record

  • Font
Staff collect COVID-19 swabs from people at a drive-though clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Christmas Day. (AP)
Staff collect COVID-19 swabs from people at a drive-though clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Christmas Day. (AP)
Coronavirus

New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, sets new daily COVID-19 case record

The Associated Press, Sydney

Published: Updated:

Australia’s most populous state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a sharp jump in hospitalizations while thousands of people were isolating at home after contracting the virus or coming into contact with someone who has.

New South Wales reported 6,394 new infections, up from 6,288 a day earlier. Case numbers in the state have surged over the past two weeks but hospitalizations have lagged behind new infections.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

More than 70 percent of cases in some Australian states are the omicron variant of the coronavirus but New South Wales does not routinely carry out genome testing to identify the variant. State Health Minister Brad Hazzard indicated on Sunday that omicron is widespread.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We would expect that pretty well everybody in New South Wales at some point will get omicron,” Hazzard said. “If we’re all going to get omicron, the best way to face it is when we have full vaccinations including our booster.”

Health officials reported 458 active cases in hospitals across the state, up sharply from 388 the day before. There were 52 people in intensive care in New South Wales.

Victoria, the country’s second most populous state, reported 1,608 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, with 374 people in hospitals, including 77 in intensive care.

More than 30,000 people in Victoria spent Christmas isolating at home, unable to celebrate with family or friends. Of those, about half were reported to be active cases who contracted the virus in the days leading up to Christmas.

Doctors and pharmacists in New South Wales have said they are running short of vaccine doses amid a rush for shots spurred by concern over the omicron variant.

Read more:

India to vaccinate teens, provide booster for health workers

France breaks 100,000 barrier for 24-hour COVID-19 infections

US flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed due to COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
Top Content
Trudeau says China ‘playing’ Western states against each other Trudeau says China ‘playing’ Western states against each other
Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters near presidential palace Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters near presidential palace
More than 30 civilians killed, bodies burnt in Myanmar’s Kayah state More than 30 civilians killed, bodies burnt in Myanmar’s Kayah state
South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90 South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90
UAE announces 1,621 new COVID-19 cases, 585 recoveries, one death in last 24 hours UAE announces 1,621 new COVID-19 cases, 585 recoveries, one death in last 24 hours
Truck crashes into minibus in Iran, killing 10 people: Report Truck crashes into minibus in Iran, killing 10 people: Report
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More