Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors

Omani authorities require foreign travelers aged 18 or older to have received at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses to enter the sultanate, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

The sultanate also canceled a previous decision that suspended entry from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique.

