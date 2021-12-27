Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 rules, restrictions on weddings, indoor, outdoor events

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated its guidelines for hosting indoor and outdoor social events and family celebrations in the emirate, amid rising COVID-19 cases in the United Arab Emirates.

Venues hosting social events such as wedding ceremonies, funerals and family gatherings are now restricted to operate at 60 per cent maximum occupancy.

The maximum number of people permitted at indoor events should not exceed 50, and attendees at outdoor events and open-air activities should not number more than 150. Social events at home should not host more than 30 people.

Meanwhile, entry to social events requires adherence to existing precautionary measures, including showing green pass on Alhosn App and presenting a negative PCR test result received within 48 hours and wearing masks while observing physical distancing protocol.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee will increase inspection and monitoring to ensure compliance with all preventive and precautionary measures and help maintain a low COVID-19 infection rate in Abu Dhabi emirate, state news agency WAM reported.

The Committee urges the public to continue observing precautionary measures by avoiding crowded places, wearing masks that cover both nose and mouth, and practising physical distancing by keeping at least 2m apart, and regularly washing and sanitizing hands.

The Committee also encourages those eligible to receive a booster vaccine dose, and maintain green status on Alhosn App through regular PCR testing

It comes as the UAE reported the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in almost six months, as it recorded more than 1,800 infections on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health reported 1,803 cases of COVID-19 infections, 618 recoveries and two deaths on Sunday.

Cases in the Gulf country have been steadily rising at slow rates in recent months, but the last time the number of daily infections was this high was at the end of June when the UAE reported 2,184 cases on June 29.

