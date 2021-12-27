.
.
.
.
France further tightens COVID-19 measures, but no curfew for New Year’s Eve

Cars and truck are stopped as French fishermen block the entrance of the Euro Tunnel, in Coquelles, northern France, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP/Michel Spingler)
Cars and truck are stopped as French fishermen block the entrance of the Euro Tunnel, in Coquelles, northern France, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP/Michel Spingler)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said that in response to a rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the government is narrowing the delay for a third booster shot to three months from four, but there will be no curfew for New Year’s Eve.

Castex also said that from Monday and for the next three weeks, all public gatherings will be limited to 2,000 people for indoor events, and to 5,000 people for outdoor events.

Consumption of drinks and food will be banned in long-distance transport and home working will become mandatory for at least three days per week where possible, Castex said.

