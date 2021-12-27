.
Oman mandates workers to have COVID-19 vaccination certificate: Health minister

Flag of Oman - Stock image
Flag of Oman. (File photo)
Reuters

Oman will not allow employees in the public or private sectors to enter their workplace without a vaccination certificate that proves they are fully vaccinated, the health minister said in a news conference on Monday.

Developing

