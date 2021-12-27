UAE reports decline in daily COVID-19 cases, after six-month high in infections

There has been a slight decline in the number of daily UAE coronavirus cases – a day after recording a six month high in new infections.

The Ministry of Health reported 1,732 new COVID-19 cases, 608 recoveries and one virus-related death on Monday.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

This is down from 1,803 cases of COVID-19 infections, 618 recoveries and two deaths on Sunday.

Cases in the Gulf nation have been steadily rising at slow rates in recent months, but the last time the number of daily infections was this high was 2,184 cases on June 29.

To date, there have been 753,065 COVID-19 individual infections in the country, and 2,159 deaths.

The country has not specified whether any of the new cases where of the omicron variant, though it announced that it reported its first case of the new, highly transmissible variant on December 1.

The UAE remains one of the top jurisdictions in the world when it comes to vaccination rates and has managed to report low numbers of cases and deaths in recent months while remaining open to business.

The UAE announced in November that 100 percent of the population has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 90.3 percent have been fully vaccinated.

The Gulf state also made COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available for everyone over the age of 18 amid rising concerns over omicron.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UAE reports over 1,800 COVID-19 cases, highest daily infections since July

Expo 2020 Dubai suspends some activities as precaution amid COVID-19 surge concerns

Emirates, Hosn offer new solution to ease COVID travel requirements to EU countries