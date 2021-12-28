.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Turkey issues omicron warning as daily COVID-19 infections surge

  • Font
People wearing face masks as a protection against the coronavirus (Covid-19) walk in a street in Ankara on May 21, 2021. (AFP)
People wearing face masks as a protection against the coronavirus (Covid-19) walk in a street in Ankara on May 21, 2021. (AFP)

Turkey issues omicron warning as daily COVID-19 infections surge

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Daily new coronavirus cases in Turkey jumped beyond 30,000 on Tuesday for the first time since Oct. 19, data showed, as the health minister warned of the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Turkey recorded 32,176 cases and 184 deaths on Tuesday, health ministry data showed. Tuesday's cases are the highest since Oct. 12.

Turkey's daily case levels have been below or about 20,000 in December, down from about 30,000 in October. New infections surged 30 percent on Monday to above 25,000.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“Due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, it can be seen we are now entering a rising trend,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, urging Turks to get vaccinated and receive their booster shots.

At the weekend, Koca said that more than 10 percent of COVID-19 cases in Turkey were caused by omicron. It announced its first six Omicron cases on Dec. 11.

Last week, Turkey's domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Turkovac, received emergency use authorization from Turkish authorities.

Turkey has already administered more than 130 million doses of vaccines using shots developed by China's Sinovac and by Pfizer/BioNTech.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Turkey detects six cases of Omicron variant: Minister

Turkey’s health workers protest low wages, harsh conditions amid a currency meltdown

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
Top Content
Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 rules, restrictions on weddings, indoor, outdoor events Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 rules, restrictions on weddings, indoor, outdoor events
UAE reports another rise in new daily COVID-19 cases UAE reports another rise in new daily COVID-19 cases
Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 border rules amid spike in new cases Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 border rules amid spike in new cases
UAE reports decline in daily COVID-19 cases, after six-month high in infections UAE reports decline in daily COVID-19 cases, after six-month high in infections
UAE issues first civil marriage license for non-Muslim couple UAE issues first civil marriage license for non-Muslim couple
Israel will act alone against Iran if needed: Foreign Minister Israel will act alone against Iran if needed: Foreign Minister
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More