UAE reports over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily figure in six months

The UAE reported the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in six months, as it recorded more than 2,200 infections on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health reported 2,234 cases of COVID-19 infections and 775 recoveries in the previous 24 hours. No new deaths have been reported.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The numbers reflect a climb from 1,846 infections reported on Tuesday.

Cases in the Gulf country have been steadily rising at slow rates in recent months, but the last time the number of daily infections was this high was at the end of June when the UAE reported 2,184 cases on June 29.

In early December, cases had dropped to below 50 a day.

The UAE remains one of the top countries in the world when it comes to vaccination rates and has managed to report low numbers of cases and deaths in recent months while remaining open to business.

It comes as officials in Abu Dhabi announced new border rules for those entering the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said that vaccinated people coming into Abu Dhabi must show the Al Hosn green pass, while those who have not been vaccinated must show a negative PCR test taken in the previous 96 hours.

The new rules were announced on Tuesday and will come into effect on Thursday.

Read more:

UAE reports another rise in new daily COVID-19 cases