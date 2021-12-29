.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

WHO's Tedros concerned about ‘tsunami of cases’ from COVID-19 variants

  • Font
Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, attends a news conference on the coronavirus (COVID-2019) in Geneva
Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, attends a news conference on the coronavirus (COVID-2019) in Geneva. (AFP)
Coronavirus

WHO's Tedros concerned about ‘tsunami of cases’ from COVID-19 variants

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The simultaneous circulation of the delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus is creating a “tsunami of cases”, World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing on Wednesday.

“Delta and omicron are now twin threats driving up cases to record numbers, leading to spikes in hospitalization and deaths,” said Tedros.

“I am highly concerned that omicron, being highly transmissible and spreading at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases.”

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Tedros repeated his call for countries to share vaccines more equitably and warned that the emphasis on boosters in richer countries could leave poorer nations short of jabs.

He said the WHO was campaigning for every country to hit a target of 70 percent vaccine coverage by the middle of 2022, which would help end the acute phase of the pandemic.

New Year's Eve will mark the second anniversary of China alerting the WHO to 27 cases of “viral pneumonia” of unknown origin in the city of Wuhan.

More than 281 million people have since been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and more than 5 million have died, according to a Reuters tally.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Omicron hospitalization risk is far below delta’s in two studies

Case data, vaccine news mark small victories in omicron battle

Omicron’s global spread prompts renewed lockdowns, delayed reopenings

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks
Pilots detail chaotic collapse of the Afghan Air Force Pilots detail chaotic collapse of the Afghan Air Force
Top Content
UAE reports another rise in new daily COVID-19 cases UAE reports another rise in new daily COVID-19 cases
Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 border rules amid spike in new cases Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 border rules amid spike in new cases
Explainer: What is the new UAE-approved Sinopharm protein vaccine? Explainer: What is the new UAE-approved Sinopharm protein vaccine?
COVID-19 with omicron isn’t ‘same disease,’ Oxford scientist says COVID-19 with omicron isn’t ‘same disease,’ Oxford scientist says
Abu Dhabi reimplements distance learning amid COVID-19 surge Abu Dhabi reimplements distance learning amid COVID-19 surge
Saudi Arabia to reinforce wearing masks in public amid rise in COVID-19 cases Saudi Arabia to reinforce wearing masks in public amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More