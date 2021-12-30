Expo 2020 Dubai continues to operate safely, responsibly amid COVID-19: Organizers

Expo 2020 Dubai organizers have moved to stress they will continue to operate safely and responsibly amid rising COVID-19 cases across the United Arab Emirates.

It comes as the UAE reported the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in six months, as it recorded more than 2,200 infections on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health reported 2,234 cases of COVID-19 infections and 775 recoveries in the previous 24 hours. No new deaths have been reported.

In a statement, Expo organizers said: “As the largest major global event of its kind to be held since the start of the pandemic, Expo 2020 continues to maintain robust COVID-19 measures, ensuring a safe and exceptional event for all attending.”

“These include the mandatory vaccinations of all Expo and International Participant staff, volunteers, contractors and service providers, while visitors aged 18 and above must present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.”

They said mandatory mask-wearing – indoors and outdoors – for visitors, as well as all staff and participants, has also been maintained.

“Venues may require to close temporarily for deep cleaning and sanitisation in response to positive cases detected by extensive workforce testing protocols, as well as for maintenance, private events and staff shortages.”

“Visits to Expo 2020 reached a total of 8,067,012 in the period up to 27 December, as the event continues to welcome visitors safely and responsibly. The health, safety and wellbeing of everyone continues to be Expo 2020’s highest priority, and organizers remain committed to working with participants to welcome visitors to a safe and exceptional Expo.”

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until 31 March 2022, inviting the world to join a global celebration that will help to shape a better, brighter future for everyone.

