Saudi Arabia reports increase in COVID-19 cases, reinforces wearing masks in public

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported an increase in COVID-19 cases with 744 new cases recorded in the country, as authorities reinforce wearing masks in public places as of Thursday.

The Kingdom will reinforce wearing masks in public places including outdoor events amid a rise in COVID-19 cases locally and worldwide, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia rose to 554,665, according to the Ministry of Health.

#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (744) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (1) حالة وفاة رحمه الله، وتسجيل (231) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (541,388) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/e0kAqbtwyd — وزارة الصحة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) December 29, 2021

There are 43 critical cases of COVID-19 in the country, the ministry said.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health announced that individuals in Saudi Arabia can now take the third dose, or booster shot, of the COVID-19 vaccine three months after taking the second dose.

The Kingdom’s Public Health Authority (Weqaya) also urged citizens and residents to avoid “unnecessary” travel outside the country amid rising COVID-19 cases and the new omicron variant.

