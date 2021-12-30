.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia tightens COVID-19 measures in Mecca

  • Font
Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased. (SPA)
Workers have returned floor markings removed on October 17 to guide people to social distance in and around the Grand Mosque, which is built around the Kaaba. (SPA)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia tightens COVID-19 measures in Mecca

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reimposed social distancing measures at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, after recording the highest number of COVID-19 infections in months.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Workers have returned floor markings removed on October 17 to guide people to social distance in and around the Grand Mosque, which is built around the Kaaba.

The Kingdom’s authorities said they will reimpose “social distancing requirements between worshippers and pilgrims” at the Grand Mosque, without specifying whether a capacity has been set.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported an increase in COVID-19 cases with 744 new cases recorded in the country, as authorities reinforce wearing masks in public places as of Thursday.

The Kingdom reinforced wearing masks in public places including outdoor events amid a rise in COVID-19 cases locally and worldwide, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia rose to 554,665, according to the Ministry of Health.

With AFP.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reports increase in COVID-19 cases, reinforces wearing masks in public

Saudi Arabia makes COVID-19 booster shot available three months after second dose

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks
Pilots detail chaotic collapse of the Afghan Air Force Pilots detail chaotic collapse of the Afghan Air Force
Top Content
Explainer: What is the new UAE-approved Sinopharm protein vaccine? Explainer: What is the new UAE-approved Sinopharm protein vaccine?
Saudi Arabia to reinforce wearing masks in public amid rise in COVID-19 cases Saudi Arabia to reinforce wearing masks in public amid rise in COVID-19 cases
UAE reports over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily figure in six months UAE reports over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily figure in six months
US and Russia in ‘moment of crisis,’ senior official says ahead of Biden-Putin call US and Russia in ‘moment of crisis,’ senior official says ahead of Biden-Putin call
Lebanon seizes Captagon shipment in fake oranges headed for Kuwait Lebanon seizes Captagon shipment in fake oranges headed for Kuwait
US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More