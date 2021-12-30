.
UAE reports another incline in daily COVID-19 cases, records 2,366 cases in 24 hours

A woman receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)at St. Paul's Church in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates January 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

The UAE has reported another incline in daily coronavirus cases, with 2,366 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

Officials also reported 840 recoveries in the previous 24 hours and two new virus-related deaths

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The numbers reflect a climb from 2,234 cases of COVID-19 infections reported on Wednesday.

Cases in the Gulf country have been steadily rising at slow rates in recent months.

Thursday’s figures are the highest in more than six months.

In early December, cases had dropped to below 50 a day.

The UAE remains one of the top countries in the world when it comes to vaccination rates and has managed to report low numbers of cases and deaths in recent months while remaining open to business.

It comes as officials in Abu Dhabi enforce new border rules for those entering the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said that vaccinated people coming into Abu Dhabi must show the Al Hosn green pass, while those who have not been vaccinated must show a negative PCR test taken in the previous 96 hours.

The new rules were announced came into effect on Thursday.

