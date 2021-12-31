UAE reports another daily rise COVID-19 cases, records 2,426 cases in 24 hours

The UAE has reported another increase in daily coronavirus cases, with 2,426 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

The ministry also reported 875 recoveries in the previous 24 hours and two new virus-related deaths

The numbers reflect a climb from 2,336 cases of COVID-19 infections reported on Thursday.

To date, there have been 761,937 cases of COVID-19 in the country, 745,055 recoveries and 2,164 deaths.

Cases in the Gulf country have been steadily rising at slow rates in recent months, with Friday’s figures reflecting the highest number of new cases in nine months.

However, the UAE remains one of the top countries in the world when it comes to vaccination rates and has managed to report low numbers of cases and deaths in recent months while remaining open to business.

