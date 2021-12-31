.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE reports another daily rise COVID-19 cases, records 2,426 cases in 24 hours

  • Font
Laboratory workers bag a biological sample at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai, UAE. (File photo: AFP)
Laboratory workers bag a biological sample at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai, UAE. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

UAE reports another daily rise COVID-19 cases, records 2,426 cases in 24 hours

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE has reported another increase in daily coronavirus cases, with 2,426 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

The ministry also reported 875 recoveries in the previous 24 hours and two new virus-related deaths

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The numbers reflect a climb from 2,336 cases of COVID-19 infections reported on Thursday.

To date, there have been 761,937 cases of COVID-19 in the country, 745,055 recoveries and 2,164 deaths.

Cases in the Gulf country have been steadily rising at slow rates in recent months, with Friday’s figures reflecting the highest number of new cases in nine months.

However, the UAE remains one of the top countries in the world when it comes to vaccination rates and has managed to report low numbers of cases and deaths in recent months while remaining open to business.

Read more:

UAE reports another incline in daily COVID-19 cases, records 2,366 cases in 24 hours

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Ghani blames US deal with Taliban for fall of Afghanistan Ghani blames US deal with Taliban for fall of Afghanistan
US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks
Top Content
UAE reports another incline in daily COVID-19 cases, records 2,366 cases in 24 hours UAE reports another incline in daily COVID-19 cases, records 2,366 cases in 24 hours
Expo 2020 Dubai to host ‘world’s longest New Year’s Eve celebration' Expo 2020 Dubai to host ‘world’s longest New Year’s Eve celebration'
Expo 2020 Dubai continues to operate safely, responsibly amid COVID-19: Organizers Expo 2020 Dubai continues to operate safely, responsibly amid COVID-19: Organizers
Raghad Saddam Hussein remembers slain father 15 years on Raghad Saddam Hussein remembers slain father 15 years on
Saudi Arabia tightens COVID-19 measures in Mecca Saudi Arabia tightens COVID-19 measures in Mecca
Saudi Arabia reports increase in COVID-19 cases, reinforces wearing masks in public Saudi Arabia reports increase in COVID-19 cases, reinforces wearing masks in public
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More