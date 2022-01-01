.
UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from January 10

Emirates airlines employees behind check in counters equipped with a fast-track identification system that uses face and iris-recognition technologies, at Dubai international airport, on March 7, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates will ban non-vaccinated Emirati citizens from traveling abroad from Jan. 10, according to the state news agency WAM reported, citing the foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Saturday.

The report said that fully vaccinated citizens would also require a booster shot to be eligible to travel. The ban would not apply to those with medical or humanitarian exemptions.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The UAE has pushed a comprehensive vaccination campaign for its nearly 10 million population.

On Saturday, the UAE announced 2,556 new daily coronavirus cases, an increasing of 130 infections, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the country to 764,493.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) also announced one death due to COVID-19 complications over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,165.

With Reuters

