.
.
.
.
Dutch police disperse thousands protesting against COVID19 lockdown measures

Opponents of restrictions imposed in the Netherlands to contain the spread of COVID-19 protest despite a ban by local authorities, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on January 2, 2022. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Amsterdam

Riot police with batons and shields tried to break up a crowd of several thousand who had gathered in the Dutch capital on Sunday to protest against COVID-19 lockdown measures and vaccinations.

Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema issued an emergency ordinance, empowering police to clear the central Museum Square, after the protesters violated a ban on holding public gatherings during the latest wave of coronavirus infections.

The protesters, who mostly did not wear masks and broke social distancing rules, also ignored an order not to hold a march and walked along a main thoroughfare, playing music, and holding yellow umbrellas in a sign of opposition to the government measures.

The Netherlands went into a sudden lockdown on Dec. 19, with the government ordering the closure of all but essential stores, as well as restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, museums, and other public places until at least Jan. 14.

Public gatherings of more than two people are prohibited under the current set of restrictions.

Like other European countries, the Netherlands imposed the measures in an effort to prevent a fresh wave of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that could overwhelm an already strained healthcare system.

