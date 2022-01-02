.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

More than 2,700 US flights canceled amid bad weather and omicron spike

  • Font
A Boeing 777/200 of United Airlines is seen at the gate at Denver International Airport (DIA) on July 30, 2020, in Denver, Colorado. (AFP)
A Boeing 777/200 of United Airlines is seen at the gate at Denver International Airport (DIA) on July 30, 2020, in Denver, Colorado. (AFP)
Coronavirus

More than 2,700 US flights canceled amid bad weather and omicron spike

AFP

Published: Updated:

Air travel continued to be severely disrupted in the United States on Saturday, with bad weather in parts of the country adding to the impact of a massive spike in COVID-19 infections fueled by the omicron variant.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The United States had 2,723 cancelled flights, more than half of the 4,698 cancelled worldwide, around 11:00 pm (0400 GMT Sunday), according to tracking website FlightAware.

In addition, 5,993 domestic flights were delayed on Saturday, out of a total of 11,043 worldwide for the day.

The worst affected US airline was SkyWest, which had to cancel 23 percent of its flight schedule, according to the site.

In the United States, airports in Chicago were particularly hard-hit because of bad weather, with a snowstorm expected in the area on Saturday afternoon and into the night.

The global air travel industry is still reeling from the highly contagious omicron variant.

Many pilots, flight attendants and other staff are absent from work after contracting COVID-19, or because they are quarantining after coming in contact with someone who has the infection.

Some 7,500 flights were cancelled by airlines worldwide over the Christmas weekend.

Read more:

COVID-19 with omicron isn’t ‘same disease,’ Oxford scientist says

Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than delta in human airways: Study

Pfizer confirms experimental COVID pill appears effective against omicron variant

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City
Ghani blames US deal with Taliban for fall of Afghanistan Ghani blames US deal with Taliban for fall of Afghanistan
Top Content
Watch: Snow turns Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region white on New Year’s Day Watch: Snow turns Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region white on New Year’s Day
Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City
UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from January 10 UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from January 10
Ras Al Khaimah sets two Guinness World Records through 2022 New Year fireworks show Ras Al Khaimah sets two Guinness World Records through 2022 New Year fireworks show
UAE and four other countries take seats on UN Security Council UAE and four other countries take seats on UN Security Council
Clash in southeast of Iran kills three IRGC members, six ‘armed criminals’ Clash in southeast of Iran kills three IRGC members, six ‘armed criminals’
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More