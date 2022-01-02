Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Saudi Arabia reported a rise in COVID-19 cases Sunday with 1,024 new cases, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

The total number of cases in the Kingdom rose to 558,106 cases. The death toll rose to 8,879 after one death was recorded.

There are 69 critical COVID-19 cases, the ministry of health reported.

Last week, Saudi Arabia reimposed social distancing measures at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, after recording the highest number of COVID-19 infections in months.

Workers have returned floor markings removed on October 17 to guide people to social distance in and around the Grand Mosque, which is built around the Kaaba.

The Kingdom’s authorities said they will reimpose “social distancing requirements between worshippers and pilgrims” at the Grand Mosque, without specifying whether a capacity has been set.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia tightens COVID-19 measures in Mecca