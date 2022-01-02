.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise

  • Font
A Saudi woman, wearing a face shield, shops at a supermarket, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 14, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)
A Saudi woman, wearing a face shield, shops at a supermarket, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 14, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia reported a rise in COVID-19 cases Sunday with 1,024 new cases, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The total number of cases in the Kingdom rose to 558,106 cases. The death toll rose to 8,879 after one death was recorded.

There are 69 critical COVID-19 cases, the ministry of health reported.

Last week, Saudi Arabia reimposed social distancing measures at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, after recording the highest number of COVID-19 infections in months.

Workers have returned floor markings removed on October 17 to guide people to social distance in and around the Grand Mosque, which is built around the Kaaba.

The Kingdom’s authorities said they will reimpose “social distancing requirements between worshippers and pilgrims” at the Grand Mosque, without specifying whether a capacity has been set.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia tightens COVID-19 measures in Mecca

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City
Ghani blames US deal with Taliban for fall of Afghanistan Ghani blames US deal with Taliban for fall of Afghanistan
Top Content
Watch: Snow turns Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region white on New Year’s Day Watch: Snow turns Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region white on New Year’s Day
Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City
UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from January 10 UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from January 10
Ras Al Khaimah sets two Guinness World Records through 2022 New Year fireworks show Ras Al Khaimah sets two Guinness World Records through 2022 New Year fireworks show
UAE and four other countries take seats on UN Security Council UAE and four other countries take seats on UN Security Council
Clash in southeast of Iran kills three IRGC members, six ‘armed criminals’ Clash in southeast of Iran kills three IRGC members, six ‘armed criminals’
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More