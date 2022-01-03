Arrests, clashes in Netherlands COVID-19 protest

Thousands of protesters defied authorities and gathered in the Dutch capital Amsterdam on Sunday to oppose coronavirus restrictions, leading to clashes and 30 arrests.

“This is Holland! Power to the people!” chanted one protester.

Advertisement

The demonstrators rallied in one of the city's main squares, despite Dutch authorities banning the protest beforehand.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Police said anti-riot officers had to use force after protesters refused to leave the square despite a warning.

Four officers were injured in the clashes with protesters and 30 arrests were made for offences including assault, public disorder, possession of a forbidden weapon and not respecting security forces, they added.

Local media reported that at least two protesters suffered injuries.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a lockdown on December 18, one week before Christmas, in response to a fresh wave of Covid infections fueled by the Omicron variant.

Non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, theatres and museums will remain closed until January 14 and schools until January 9.

Under the new rules, only two people may meet outdoors, with an exception for burials, but no travel restrictions were imposed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Thousands stage peaceful protest in Brussels against COVID-19 restrictions

Greece: Three jailed pending trial for attack over COVID-19 virus checks