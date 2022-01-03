UAE announces 2,515 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

The UAE health ministry announced on Monday 2,515 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours.

The statement by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said that the total number of recorded cases in the UAE has risen to 769,608, and the total number of deaths in the country to 2,169.

The Ministry also said it conducted 317,384 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 862 people had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 747,715.

Monday’s numbers represented a slight dip in new daily cases, down from 2,600 reported on Sunday..

The UAE foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Saturday said it will ban non-vaccinated Emirati citizens from traveling abroad from January 10, according to the state news agency WAM.

The report said that fully vaccinated citizens would also require a booster shot to be eligible to travel. The ban would not apply to those with medical or humanitarian exemptions.

