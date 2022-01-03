.
UAE reports over 3,400 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in December

A man registered before receiving a dose of vaccine against the coronavirus at a vaccination centre set up at the Dubai International Financial Center in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, on February 3, 2021. (AFP)
A man registered before receiving a dose of vaccine against the coronavirus at a vaccination centre set up at the Dubai International Financial Center in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, on February 3, 2021. (AFP)

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE saw more than 3,400 percent increase in the daily reported cases of coronavirus during the past month of December, calculations show.

The Gulf country had been continuing to register daily COVID-19 cases within the two hundreds range that has been ongoing since past October.

However, at the beginning of December, cases were only in the double digits. Yet, towards the end of the month, they rose exponentially to 2,426.

That translates to an increase of 3,468 percent within one month only.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases are continuing this upward trajectory in the first few days of 2022, with a registered high of 2,600 cases on January 2, a record not seen since March 7, 2021 – 10 months ago.

The country has not specified whether any of the new cases where of the omicron variant, though it announced that it reported its first case of the new, highly transmissible variant on December 1.

The UAE remains one of the top countries in the world when it comes to vaccination rates and has managed to report low numbers of cases and deaths in recent months while remaining open to business.

The UAE has reported that 100 percent of the population has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 92.1 percent have been fully vaccinated.

The Gulf country also made COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available for everyone over the age of 18 amid rising concerns over omicron. And health authorities began reinstating some COVID-19 related safety precautions to contain the spread of the virus.

Explore More