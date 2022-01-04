.
UAE announces increase in COVID-19 numbers, records 2,581 new cases in 24 hours

A woman receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)at St. Paul's Church in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates January 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates has reported 2,581 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported on Tuesday.

The ministry said the total number of recorded cases in the UAE had risen to 772,189, and the total number of deaths in the country to 2,170.

The Ministry added that it had conducted 397,766 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 796 people had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 748,511.

Tuesday’s numbers represented a slight increase in new daily cases, up from 2,515 reported on Sunday.

The UAE foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Saturday announced it will ban non-vaccinated Emirati citizens from traveling abroad from January 10, according to the state news agency WAM.

The report stated that fully vaccinated citizens would also require a booster shot to be eligible to travel. The ban would not apply to those with medical or humanitarian exemptions.

