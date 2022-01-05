.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Hong Kong ramps up COVID-19 controls, bans flights from eight countries

  • Font
A visitor sets up his camera in the Victoria Peak area to photograph Hong Kong’s skyline. (AP)
A visitor sets up his camera in the Victoria Peak area to photograph Hong Kong’s skyline. (AP)
Coronavirus

Hong Kong ramps up COVID-19 controls, bans flights from eight countries

AFP

Published: Updated:

Hong Kong announced strict new anti-coronavirus controls on Wednesday, banning flights from eight nations, shuttering bars and gyms and cancelling evening restaurant dining after the omicron variant was detected within the city.

The restrictions are the latest economic blow to an international business hub pursuing a zero-COVID strategy that has kept cases low but left residents cut off from the rest of the world.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Like mainland China, Hong Kong has maintained some of the world’s harshest measures throughout the pandemic – including virtually closed borders, weeks-long quarantines, targeted lockdowns and mass testing.

The city has recorded 114 omicron cases as of Tuesday evening, with the vast majority identified at the airport or during the 21-day hotel quarantine that is mandatory for most arrivals.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But a small community outbreak traced to Cathay Pacific airline staff in recent days has sparked the imposition of tough new measures.

Chief executive Carrie Lam said health officials now fear the contagious omicron variant was silently spreading within the community.

“We have cases that have their sources identified but not the route of transmission,” she told reporters.

Flights from Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, UK and US will be banned from midnight on Friday for the next two weeks.

“Passenger flights from these countries will not be allowed to land in Hong Kong and individuals who have stayed in those countries are not allowed to board flights to Hong Kong, including transit flights,” Lam said.

All large scale public events would be cancelled while over a dozen types of businesses, including bars, nightclubs, gyms, and beauty parlors, would have to close.

Dining inside restaurants will be banned after 6:00 pm, Lam added, although they can continue to serve takeout.

Hong Kong has bounced between heavy and light restrictions throughout the pandemic including compulsory mask-wearing, limits on more than four people gathering in public and restaurant dining quotas even during periods when no local cases were detected for weeks at a time.

Read more:

Thousands held on Hong Kong cruise ship for COVID-19 testing

Soaring omicron could lead to more dangerous variants, WHO warns

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US, EU sternly warn Sudan’s military against appointing PM unilaterally US, EU sternly warn Sudan’s military against appointing PM unilaterally
Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 case numbers rise by one-third Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 case numbers rise by one-third
More than 200,000 UAE residents given COVID-19 jab in 7 days, 22 mln doses in total More than 200,000 UAE residents given COVID-19 jab in 7 days, 22 mln doses in total
UAE COVID-19 numbers climb again, 2,708 new cases recorded in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 numbers climb again, 2,708 new cases recorded in 24 hours
Israel downed a Hezbollah drone from Lebanon: IDF Israel downed a Hezbollah drone from Lebanon: IDF
US condemns Houthis’ seizure of UAE flagged vessel: Threatens international trade US condemns Houthis’ seizure of UAE flagged vessel: Threatens international trade
Daily COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia pass 3,000 for the first time since July 2020 Daily COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia pass 3,000 for the first time since July 2020
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More