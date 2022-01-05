.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

India’s Bharat Biotech gets official approval to test nasal COVID-19 shot as booster

  • Font
File photo of Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. (AFP)
File photo of Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. (AFP)
Coronavirus

India’s Bharat Biotech gets official approval to test nasal COVID-19 shot as booster

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

India vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Wednesday got ‘in principle’ approval from the country’s drug regulator to test nasal COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot.

The drug regulator DCGI granted approval to Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for conducting late-stage trials of its nasal COVID-19 vaccine to be used as a booster shot, according to news agency ANI.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 58,097 new COVID-19 cases, 124 deaths in last 24 hours. The government said that the country has reported 2,135 omicron cases so far.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more: India launches drive to vaccinate children before a feared omicron surge

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US, EU sternly warn Sudan’s military against appointing PM unilaterally US, EU sternly warn Sudan’s military against appointing PM unilaterally
Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 case numbers rise by one-third Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 case numbers rise by one-third
Around 125 Houthis killed in clashes near Yemen’s Marib Around 125 Houthis killed in clashes near Yemen’s Marib
US condemns Houthis’ seizure of UAE flagged vessel: Threatens international trade US condemns Houthis’ seizure of UAE flagged vessel: Threatens international trade
Israel downed a Hezbollah drone from Lebanon: IDF Israel downed a Hezbollah drone from Lebanon: IDF
Audi’s Sainz takes first Dakar Rally stage win for an electric car in Saudi Arabia Audi’s Sainz takes first Dakar Rally stage win for an electric car in Saudi Arabia
Arab Coalition warns of targeting Houthi-controlled ports after Emirati vessel seized Arab Coalition warns of targeting Houthi-controlled ports after Emirati vessel seized
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More