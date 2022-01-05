India’s Bharat Biotech gets official approval to test nasal COVID-19 shot as booster

India vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Wednesday got ‘in principle’ approval from the country’s drug regulator to test nasal COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot.



The drug regulator DCGI granted approval to Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for conducting late-stage trials of its nasal COVID-19 vaccine to be used as a booster shot, according to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 58,097 new COVID-19 cases, 124 deaths in last 24 hours. The government said that the country has reported 2,135 omicron cases so far.

