More than 200,000 UAE residents given COVID-19 jab in 7 days, 22 mln doses in total

More than 200,000 residents in the United Arab Emirates have received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past seven days, while more than 22 million doses of a vaccine have been administered since the start of the pandemic, new figures show.

The UAE – one of the world leaders in vaccination rates - has been stepping up its vaccination campaign amid a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

NCEMA reported on Tuesday that 18,821 doses were distributed in the previous 24 hours, following on from 3,871 doses reported on Monday, 18,542 on Sunday, 36,384 on Saturday, 33,792 on Friday, 35,160 on Thursday and 37,695 on Wednesday.

Over the past seven days, a total of 206,957 doses of a COVID-19 were given to residents.

To date, a total of 22,721,111 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in the UAE.

NCEMA reports that 100 percent of the population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 92.24 percent are fully vaccinated.

Al Arabiya reported earlier this week that the UAE saw a more than 3,400 percent increase in the daily reported cases of coronavirus during December.

The Gulf country had been registering between two and three hundred daily COVID-19 cases throughout October.

However, at the beginning of December, cases fell to double digits. Towards the end of the month, they rose exponentially to 2,426.

That translates to an increase of 3,468 percent within one month.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 2,581 new COVID-19 cases and one death had been registered in the previous 24 hours.

The UAE foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Saturday announced it will ban non-vaccinated Emirati citizens from traveling abroad from January 10, according to the state news agency WAM.

The report stated that fully vaccinated citizens would also require a booster shot to be eligible to travel. The ban would not apply to those with medical or humanitarian exemptions.

