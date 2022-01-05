.
.
.
.
UAE COVID-19 climb again, 2,708 new cases recorded in 24 hours

Laboratory workers bag a biological sample at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai, UAE. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has registered 2,708 new COVID-19 cases the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported on Wednesday.

The ministry revealed the total number of recorded cases in the UAE had risen to 774,897. No new virus-related deaths have been reported.

The Ministry added that it had conducted 469,028 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 743 people had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 749,254. The total number of deaths in the country remains at 2,170.

Wednesday’s numbers represented a slight increase in new daily cases, up from 2,581 reported on Tuesday.

The UAE – one of the world leaders in vaccination rates - has been stepping up its vaccination campaign amid a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

NCEMA reported on Tuesday that 18,821 doses were distributed in the previous 24 hours, following on from 3,871 doses reported on Monday, 18,542 on Sunday, 36,384 on Saturday, 33,792 on Friday, 35,160 on Thursday and 37,695 on Wednesday.

Over the past seven days, a total of 206,957 doses of a COVID-19 were given to residents.

More than 22 million doses have been administered to date.

Explore More