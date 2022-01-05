.
.
.
.
UK opposition leader Starmer tests positive for COVID-19

British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions session in London, Britain April 21, 2021. (Reuters)
British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions session in London, Britain April 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Starmer had been due to face Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a question and answer session in parliament later on Wednesday. His deputy, Angela Rayner, will take his place, the spokesperson said.

Starmer previously tested positive for COVID in October.

