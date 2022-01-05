UK opposition leader Starmer tests positive for COVID-19

British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Starmer had been due to face Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a question and answer session in parliament later on Wednesday. His deputy, Angela Rayner, will take his place, the spokesperson said.

Starmer previously tested positive for COVID in October.

Read more:

UK’s PM Johnson appoints new civil servant to probe ‘partygate’

UK COVID-19 rules updated to recognize UAE travelers with Sinopharm, Sinovac

UAE reports over 3,400 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in December