UAE COVID-19 numbers slightly dip, 2,687 new cases recorded in 24 hours

A medical staff member obtains a swab sample from a man inside a vehicle at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has registered 2,687 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported on Thursday.

The ministry revealed the total number of recorded cases in the UAE had risen to 777,584. No new virus-related deaths have been reported.

The Ministry added that it had conducted 405,418 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

Some three million PCR tests have been conducted across the country over the past week.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 902 people had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 750,156. The total number of deaths in the country remains at 2,170.

Thursday’s numbers represented a slight decrease in new daily cases, down from 2,708 reported on Wednesday.

The UAE – one of the world leaders in vaccination rates - has been stepping up its vaccination campaign amid a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, all government employees in the United Arab Emirates’ capital must have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and had their booster dose to be able to enter the workplace, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced on Wednesday.

The rules will come into effect January 10 and comes alongside previous mandates that workers in the public sector must take a free PCR test every seven days.

The rules do not apply to those have medical reasons.

Abu Dhabi gov workers must be vaccinated, have booster to enter workplace: Officials

