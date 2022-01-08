.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Hundreds of Lebanese protest COVID-19 measures targeting unvaccinated

  • Font
Lebanese protest against the mandatory Covid-19 vaccine pass in the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut, near the Mosque of Mohammed al-Amin, on January 8, 2022. (AFP)
Lebanese protest against the mandatory Covid-19 vaccine pass in the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut, near the Mosque of Mohammed al-Amin, on January 8, 2022. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Hundreds of Lebanese protest COVID-19 measures targeting unvaccinated

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Hundreds of people rallied in Beirut on Saturday to protest COVID-19 measures imposed against the unvaccinated, saying individuals should have the right to decide whether to be inoculated or not.

Vaccination is not compulsory in Lebanon, but in recent days authorities have cracked down on people who are not inoculated or don’t carry a negative PCR test.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Saturday’s protest by nearly 300 people in downtown Beirut came a day after the daily number of new coronavirus cases hit a record 7,974.

The protest came days after authorities imposed fresh restrictions — including the requirement of a vaccination certificate or negative PCR test for entry into restaurants, hotels and similar venues.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As of Monday, civil servants must either be vaccinated or take regular PCR tests to be able to go to work. Many civil servants cannot afford to pay for regular PCR tests, given Lebanon’s severe economic crisis currency crash.

“No to the dictatorship of vaccination,” read one banner carried by protesters.

Lebanon, with has a population of six million including a million Syrian refugees, has registered more than 760,000 cases and 9,250 deaths since discovering its first COVID-19 case in February 2020.

Read more:

Israeli security says downed drones show Hezbollah surveillance

End Hezbollah’s terrorist hegemony, Saudi envoy tells Lebanon’s politicians

US lawsuit filed against Lebanon and its powerful intelligence agency

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explainer: Where are the COVID-19 tests that President Biden promised? Explainer: Where are the COVID-19 tests that President Biden promised?
Syrians seek word of loved ones missing in regime jails Syrians seek word of loved ones missing in regime jails
Top Content
Sinopharm protein booster stronger against omicron than earlier shot: Abu Dhabi study Sinopharm protein booster stronger against omicron than earlier shot: Abu Dhabi study
UAE COVID-19 daily figures decrease, 2,627 new cases recorded in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 daily figures decrease, 2,627 new cases recorded in 24 hours
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases cross 3,500 for first time in over one year Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases cross 3,500 for first time in over one year
Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates ‘Saudi Day’ with Royal Saudi Air Forces display, fireworks Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates ‘Saudi Day’ with Royal Saudi Air Forces display, fireworks
Iran displays ballistic missiles amid nuclear talks with world powers Iran displays ballistic missiles amid nuclear talks with world powers
Ethiopia pardons several detained TPLF, opposition figures Ethiopia pardons several detained TPLF, opposition figures
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More