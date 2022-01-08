Saudi Arabia COVID-19 daily figures decrease, 3068 new cases recorded in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia recorded 3068 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday, a day after it reported 3,575 new infections in a single day since July 2020.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Advertisement

The ministry added that the death toll has reached 8,892 as of January 8 after two new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded, while a total of 545,771 patients have recovered, with 793 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours.

#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (3068) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (2) حالات وفاة رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (793) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (545,771) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/ZFQQa05Clb — وزارة الصحة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) January 8, 2022

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Kingdom’s health authorities have administered over 52 million vaccine doses as of January 8, reaching 52,305,327, according to the health ministry.

Saudi Arabia updated COVID-19 rules

Health authorities recently updated recovery periods for those who test positive for the virus. For vaccinated individuals, the recovery period has been reduced to seven days while the unvaccinated recovery period is 10 days.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases cross 3,500 for first time in over one year

Sinopharm protein booster stronger against omicron than earlier shot: Abu Dhabi study

COVID-19 social distancing led to weakened children’s immune systems: UAE doctor