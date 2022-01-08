.
UAE announces 2,655 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in last 24 hours

A woman waits to be tested by medical staff wearing protective equipment, amid the coronavirus outbreak, at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, UAE, April 20, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Souad El Skaf, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has registered 2,655 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported on Saturday.

According to a statement carried by Emirates News Agency WAM, three deaths due to COVID-19 complications have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,173.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,034 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 752,120.

Meanwhile, all government employees in the United Arab Emirates’ capital must have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and had their booster dose to be able to enter the workplace, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced on Wednesday.

The rules will come into effect January 10 and comes alongside previous mandates that workers in the public sector must take a free PCR test every seven days.

The rules do not apply to those have medical reasons.

