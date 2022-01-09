.
Israel to issue schoolchildren with free COVID-19 home testing kits: PM

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chairs a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Israel, December 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chairs a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Israel, December 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Israel to issue schoolchildren with free COVID-19 home testing kits: PM

Reuters

Israel will issue kindergartners and elementary schoolchildren with free COVID-19 home tests, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday, adding that his government was also trying to lower commercial costs of the antigen kits.

The government last week earmarked PCR and institutional antigen testing for only people at high coronavirus risk, saying the less vulnerable should home-test instead.

