Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases approach pandemic peak

Saudi Arabia has recorded 4,778 new COVID-19 cases and two virus related deaths in the last 24 hours, nearing its highest-ever daily figure of 4,919 new cases recorded in June 2020.

The Ministry of Health also reported 893 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 547,507.

A total of 583,531 COVID-19 cases have now been recorded in the Kingdom, with the death toll reaching 8,895.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first case of the omicron variant on December 1, thought to have come from an undisclosed North African country.

COVID-19 case numbers have been soaring to unprecedented levels worldwide as the more contagious omicron variant spreads.

Global deaths, however, have remained far below the peak January 2021 peak, as the omicron variant presents less severe symptoms than other forms of COVID-19.

Saudi Arabia recently updated its COVID-19 regulations.

The Ministry of Interior announced that those who do refuse a temperature check before entering public or private places, and don’t follow social distancing rules will receive a $266 (1,000 Saudi riyal) fine.

In case of repeat offenses, the fine can reach up to $266,000 (100,000 riyal).

The Kingdom also reintroduced social distancing measures at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, as well as other public places in recent weeks.

Masks are now required again in both indoor and outdoor places.

