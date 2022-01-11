Bulgarian PM self-isolates after close COVID contact during security meeting

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has gone into precautionary self-isolation after being in contact with the parliament speaker who tested positive for coronavirus, a government press official said on Tuesday.

“The prime minister will be under quarantine as are the rules,” the official said.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated coronavirus section for the latest updates.

The government is yet to decide on a deputy prime minister who will be taking over his duties.

Petkov, President Rumen Radev, key ministers and leading politicians as well as the parliament speaker attended a long sitting of the country’s consultative National Security Council on Monday.

Read more:

Poland’s total COVID-19 death toll passes 100,000 amid fourth wave

US reports 1.35 mln COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

T-cells from common colds can provide protection against COVID-19: Study