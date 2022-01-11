.
Omicron now Brazil's dominant COVID variant: Health minister

A nurse prepares a dose of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine produced by Butantan, the largest vaccine producer in Brazil, at a vaccination centre against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, mounted at the Public Planetarium in Rio de Janeiro, on March 31, 2021. (AFP)
A nurse prepares a dose of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine produced by Butantan, the largest vaccine producer in Brazil, at a vaccination centre against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, mounted at the Public Planetarium in Rio de Janeiro, on March 31, 2021. (AFP)
Omicron now Brazil's dominant COVID variant: Health minister

Reuters, Sao Paulo

Omicron has become the dominant coronavirus variant in Brazil, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Tuesday.

“Regardless of any health measure you may try to adopt, it ends up coming in. Unfortunately, it already is the predominant variant in Brazil, we are seeing cases rising,” Queiroga told reporters.

He said Brazil did not expect to see higher hospitalization and death levels, citing the strong vaccination program.

