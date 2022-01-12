UAE records 2,616 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates registered 2,616 new COVID-19 cases and four virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The total number of recorded cases in the UAE has now reached 793,314, while there have been 2,181 virus-related deaths.

There were also 982 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 755,670.

MoHAP outlined its aim to continue expanding the scope of COVID-19 testing across the country.

Cases in neighboring Saudi Arabia reached their highest-ever daily figure of 5,362.

People who mock the UAE’s COVID-19 regulations face jail time, federal prosecutors said in a statement on Monday.

Social media users could be punished under new laws which allow at least two years’ jail and $54,000 (200,000 AED) fines for sharing misleading information, the Federal Emergency Crisis and Disasters Prosecution said in a statement carried by the official WAM news agency.

The UAE has introduced a number of measures to tackle a wave of omicron variant cases that have pushed daily COVID-19 numbers to the highest levels since last March.

