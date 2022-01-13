The UAE records 2,683 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 2,683 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

A total of 795,997 COVID-19 cases and 2,182 deaths have now been recorded in the UAE since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were also 1,135 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 756,805.

Case numbers in the Emirates and the wider Gulf have been climbing rapidly in recent weeks after the first cases of the omicron variant were recorded in December.

Neighboring Saudi Arabia recorded its highest-ever number of new infections on Thursday.

The UAE on Monday announced that people who mock the country’s COVID-19 regulations would face jail time and large fines.

Individuals who break the rule could be imprisoned for two years and issued penalties of $54,000 (200,000 AED).

MoHAP declared on Thursday that it had conducted 307,767 COVID-19 tests over the previous 24 hours.

