Saudi Arabia reports 5,281 COVID cases in 24 hours, two new deaths

Saudi Arabia has recorded a slight dip in the daily number of COVID-19 cases, with 5,281 new infections and two virus-related deaths reported on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total deaths caused by COVID to 8,905.

Despite the drop in virus-related infections, the daily critical-case count has risen to 310 from 287 on January 14.

Case numbers have been climbing rapidly in recent weeks as the more-transmissible omicron variant spreads.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first case of the omicron variant in early December, thought to have come from an undisclosed north African country. The total number of cases in the Kingdom has now reached 609,953.

Meanwhile, 2,996 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, adding to the total recovery tally of 561,542.

Health authorities continue with the Kingdom’s vaccination plan in effort to get the majority of the population vaccinated.

The country has updated its COVID-19 restrictions, announcing new fines of $266 (1,000 Saudi riyal) for those who break social distancing rules, and $266,000 (100,000 riyal) for repeat offenders.

The Kingdom also reintroduced social distancing measures at Mecca’s Grand Mosque and other public places in recent weeks.

Mask mandates in public places, indoors and outdoors, were also reintroduced.

