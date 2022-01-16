Saudi Arabia records 5,477 COVID-19 cases and one death in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 5,477 new COVID-19 infections and a single virus-related fatality in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Kingdom also announced via the Ministry of Health’s official Twitter account on Sunday that COVID-19 vaccines will be made available for children between the ages of five and 11.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia recorded its highest-ever number of new COVID-19 cases, with 5,628 infections logged.

A total of 615,430 COVID-19 cases have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia.

The death figure from the virus has reached 8,906.

The country has updated its COVID-19 restrictions, announcing new fines of $266 (1,000 Saudi riyal) for those who break social distancing rules, and $266,000 (100,000 riyal) for repeat offenders.

The Kingdom additionally brought back social distancing measures at Mecca’s Grand Mosque and other public spaces in recent weeks.

Mask mandates in public, indoors and outdoors, have also been reintroduced.

