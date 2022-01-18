Abu Dhabi requires booster shots to enter the emirate
Facing a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, Abu Dhabi is requiring people entering the city to show proof of booster shots.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The government’s health app said earlier this week that people entering the capital of the United Arab Emirates must show a “green pass,” confirming their vaccination status. The app says that visitors are no longer considered fully vaccinated unless they have received a booster at least six months after their second dose.
Those wishing to enter Abu Dhabi also must have tested negative for the virus within the last two weeks to maintain their “green” status.
The emirate has taken a stricter approach to the virus than neighboring Dubai, the freewheeling tourism-dependent hub. Abu Dhabi requires that residents show their green pass before entering public places or government buildings.
The UAE boasts among the world’s highest vaccination rates per capita. The country has fully vaccinated more than 90 percent of its population, health authorities have said. Although infections had plummeted in December, cases recently have skyrocketed to heights unseen in months.
Read more:
Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as omicron drives up hospital cases
US Joint Chiefs chairman and Marine Corps chief have COVID-19
India’s Delhi, Mumbai record sharp drop in COVID-19 infections
-
Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as omicron drives up hospital casesAustralia suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic on Tuesday as a fast-moving omicron outbreak continued to push up hospitalization rates to record ... Coronavirus
-
US Joint Chiefs chairman and Marine Corps chief have COVID-19US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing very minor symptoms, a spokesperson said ... Coronavirus
-
India’s Delhi, Mumbai record sharp drop in COVID-19 infectionsIndia’s capital Delhi and financial hub Mumbai have reported a big fall in COVID-19 infections in the past two days and most of those who contracted ... Coronavirus