Relieving Iran sanctions would lead to ‘terror on steroids’: Israel PM
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said funding for Iran could lead to “terror on steroids” on Tuesday, in an apparent warning against world powers easing sanctions against Tehran as they seek a new nuclear deal.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The last thing you want to do ... is pour tens of billions of dollars into this apparatus. Because what will you get? Terror on steroids,” Bennett said in a video address to the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Read more:
Israel won’t be bound by any nuclear deal with Iran, Bennett says
Israel will act alone against Iran if needed: Foreign Minister
Israel might take greater action against Iran, Tehran is now weak: Defense Minister
-
Israel won’t be bound by any nuclear deal with Iran, Bennett saysPrime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Israel would not be bound by any nuclear deal with Iran and would continue to consider itself free ... Middle East
-
Israel will act alone against Iran if needed: Foreign MinisterIsrael is prepared to act alone against Iran in case it becomes necessary, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned on Monday as the eighth round of talks ... Middle East
-
Israel might take greater action against Iran, Tehran is now weak: Defense MinisterIsrael’s Defense Minister warned on Monday of greater action against Iran, adding that it’s time to take advantage of what he described as the current ... Middle East