UAE reports 3,020 COVID-19 cases, four new deaths in 24 hours
The UAE reported on Saturday 3,020 COVID-19 infections and four new deaths in last 24 hours after conducting 471,588 tests.
This raised the country’s death toll to 2,211.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
According to a statement carried by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that new coronavirus cases bring the total number of recorded infections in the UAE to 822,886.
The ministry said that 39,516 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours.
#UAE announces 3,020 new #COVID19 cases, 1,333 recoveries and 4 deaths in last 24 hours #WamNews pic.twitter.com/Vx8WW2Q3nC— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) January 22, 2022
MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,333 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 767,315.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
‘Wuhan, I Am Here’: Film follows volunteers in Chinese sealed city due to COVID-19
Saudi Arabia marks further drop in daily COVID-19 infections with 4,608 new cases
Valneva COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes omicron in early lab tests
-
Arab League to host extraordinary meeting to discuss Iran-backed Houthi attack on UAEPermanent delegates of the Arab League will hold an extraordinary session of the council to discuss Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi attack on UAE soil.In a ... Gulf
-
UK’s Prince William to visit UAE next monthBritain has been looking to the Gulf countries for trade deals as part of its post-Brexit strategy to build new ties around the world. Gulf
-
UAE, Turkey to bolster ties with new agreements, renew commitments: ReportThe UAE and Turkey will further bolster ties as they are “expected to sign new agreements and renew previous commitments” during Turkish President, ... Gulf
-
UAE reports 3,014 COVID cases, four new deaths in 24 hoursThe UAE reported on Thursday 3,014 COVID-19 infections and four new deaths in 24 hours after conducting 504,831 tests.This raised the country's death ... Gulf