UAE reports 3,020 COVID-19 cases, four new deaths in 24 hours

The UAE reported on Saturday 3,020 COVID-19 infections and four new deaths in last 24 hours after conducting 471,588 tests.

This raised the country’s death toll to 2,211.

According to a statement carried by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that new coronavirus cases bring the total number of recorded infections in the UAE to 822,886.

The ministry said that 39,516 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,333 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 767,315.

