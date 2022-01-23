Saudi Arabia records 4,535 COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours
Saudi Arabia has recorded 4,535 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A total of 652,354 COVID-19 infections and 8,920 related deaths have been recorded in the Kingdom since the start of the pandemic.
#الصحة: التقرير اليومي لمستجدات #فيروس_كورونا في المملكة.#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/mdznyrAUfH— واس العام (@SPAregions) January 23, 2022
There were also 5,072 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 599,834.
Saudi Arabia has administered 55,226,399 vaccine doses to its population of around 34 million.
Daily case numbers peaked on January 19, when 5,928 were recorded.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia marks further drop in daily COVID-19 infections with 4,608 new cases
UAE reports 3,020 COVID-19 cases, four new deaths in 24 hours
-
Saudi Arabia marks further drop in daily COVID-19 infections with 4,608 new casesThe Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reported on Saturday 4,608 COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.This brings ... Gulf
-
UAE reports 3,020 COVID-19 cases, four new deaths in 24 hoursThe UAE reported on Saturday 3,020 COVID-19 infections and four new deaths in the last 24 hours after conducting 471,588 tests.This raised the ... Coronavirus
-
Rio carnival postponed as COVID-19 cases surge in BrazilThe world-famous Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro will be held in late April rather than the final weekend of February, as the number of ... World News