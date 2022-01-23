Saudi Arabia records 4,535 COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 4,535 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 652,354 COVID-19 infections and 8,920 related deaths have been recorded in the Kingdom since the start of the pandemic.

There were also 5,072 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 599,834.

Saudi Arabia has administered 55,226,399 vaccine doses to its population of around 34 million.

Daily case numbers peaked on January 19, when 5,928 were recorded.

