Saudi Arabia sees slight increase with 4,838 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia saw a slight increase in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases after 4,838 new infections were recorded over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

Two COVID-19-related deaths were also reported, raising the death toll to 8,922 as of January 24.

Meanwhile, 6,296 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the recovery total to 606,130. A total of 657,192 infections have been reported in the Kingdom since the pandemic first started.

Despite Monday's cases being higher than the 4,535 reported on Sunday, Saudi Arabia has seen a decrease in daily infections after daily COVID-19 infections reached nearly 6,000 earlier this month.

