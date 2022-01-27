Kuwait’s defense minister contracts COVID-19

Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, has contracted COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement carried by the state’s news agency KUNA.
He was self-isolating at home and would continue his official duties remotely, the statement added.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
On Thursday, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health reported 6,515 new COVID-19 infections and one virus-related death over the past 24 hours.
According to the statement carried by KUNA, some 36,377 swab tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, out of a total of 6,786,442 so far.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Poland’s defense minister infected with COVID-19
Moderna begins testing omicron-matched COVID-19 shots in adults
Pfizer-BioNTech begin omicron COVID-19 vaccine trial: Statement
-
President Aoun says Lebanon welcomes Kuwaiti initiativeLebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday that his nation welcomes last week’s Kuwaiti proposal of confidence-building measures to end a ... Middle East
-
US warns against travel to 15 countries over COVID-19, including UAE, KuwaitThe US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department on Monday advised against travel to 15 countries and territories, citing ... Coronavirus
-
Kuwaitis told to avoid European travel over omicron fearsKuwait has called on its citizens to avoid travel to several European countries hit hard by the omicron coronavirus variant.In a series of statements ... Coronavirus
-
Saudi Arabia records 4,738 COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hoursSaudi Arabia has recorded a minor increase in COVID-19 transmissions with 4,738 cases and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to ... Gulf