Kuwait’s defense minister contracts COVID-19

Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, has contracted COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement carried by the state’s news agency KUNA.

He was self-isolating at home and would continue his official duties remotely, the statement added.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

On Thursday, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health reported 6,515 new COVID-19 infections and one virus-related death over the past 24 hours.

According to the statement carried by KUNA, some 36,377 swab tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, out of a total of 6,786,442 so far.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Poland’s defense minister infected with COVID-19

Moderna begins testing omicron-matched COVID-19 shots in adults

Pfizer-BioNTech begin omicron COVID-19 vaccine trial: Statement