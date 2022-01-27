.
Poland’s defense minister infected with COVID-19

Poland’s Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak delivers a speech during a commemorative ceremony to mark the 81st anniversary of the outbreak of World War Two at Westerplatte Memorial in Gdansk, Poland, on September 1, 2020. (Reuters)
Poland’s defense minister infected with COVID-19

Reuters, Warsaw

Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak has tweeted that he has tested positive for coronavirus, as the omicron variant takes hold across the country.

“I feel well, I will carry out my duties under isolation,” Blaszczak said.

Poland reported a record 53,420 new daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday.

