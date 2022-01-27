Poland’s defense minister infected with COVID-19

Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak has tweeted that he has tested positive for coronavirus, as the omicron variant takes hold across the country.
“I feel well, I will carry out my duties under isolation,” Blaszczak said.
Poland reported a record 53,420 new daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday.
