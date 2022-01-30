Saudi Arabia records 3,669 COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 3,669 COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

The latest figures bring the Kingdom’s total death toll to 8,936, and total case count to 683,053.

There were also 4,375 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 635,191.

Saudi Arabia has now administered 56,825,141 vaccine doses to its population of around 35 million.

Daily case numbers reached a peak on January 19, when 5,928 were recorded.

Cases soared amid global reports of the highly-transmissible omicron variant spreading, but numbers have fallen in recent weeks.

